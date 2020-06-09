Apple Acquires Patent for Virtual ‘Socially Distant’ Group Selfies

Apple has been granted a patent that will allow their phones to take ‘synthetic group selfies’, which are becoming a new reality thanks to the Corona virus pandemic.

The new patent outlines a software that is set to operate like a group Facetime. One person will be able to invite several contacts to take a selfie and the software will superimpose in different positions behind the organization.

According to patentlyApple, this is just one of the 57 newly granted patents for apple that were published by the US Patent and Trademark office.

The synthetic selfie will be made up of an arrangement or composition of individual selfies obtained from multiple devices. The individual selfies can be live stream videos, stored videos or still images. The group selfie generated as a result of this can be stored as a resource to preserve the individual selfies so that the arrangement of the individual selfies can be altered later on. It is however, still not clear if the feature will be available on iPhones or iPad mini or both.

Apple originally filed for the patent in 2018 and interestingly, it was published by the US Patent and Trademark office in July 2020. This comes at a time when the Corona virus has made it necessary to keep social distance, making activities such as taking group selfies the traditional way, a risk of exposure.

If the feature is built into the later versions of iOS, it will allow people to take such selfies in the future. Apple has also made a move to make some changes on iOS 13.5 in efforts to allow people unlock their devices while wearing a mask.

