APO Group Partners with SABC to Provide Sporting Content from All Over Africa

Pan-African communications consultancy group, APO has partnered with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to providing the public broadcaster with sports content from the whole of Africa.

APO Group will provide sporting stories from the rest of the continent to South African audiences, much of it for the first time.

All video footage and soundbites produced or distributed by APO Group and related to sport in Africa, will be made available to SABC free of charge and for unrestricted news use. The Group will also provide SABC with access to key stakeholders from sporting organizations in Africa and their associated world governing bodies for interviews and other media opportunities.

APO Group produces and distributes broadcast-quality content for prominent sporting organizations active in Africa, including FIFA, The NBA, The Basketball Africa League (BAL), World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, Olympique de Marseille, and Africa’s first ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team, Team Qhubeka.

SABC Head of Sports Gary Rothbone said the partnership will provide new broadcast-quality content that brings more diversity to their coverage.

“It is a chance to show the various audiences what is happening beyond our borders, and that is really exciting.”

