AP Officer, Two Others Arrested In Connection With Gang Raid At Manu Chandaria’s Residence

Three suspects are being held at Muthaiga Police Station in connection to the Sunday night gang raid at Billionaire Manu Chandaria’s residence.

The suspects include an administrative police officer and two G4s officers who are mandated to man the residence.

According to Nairobi County Police boss, the suspects are being interrogated to give clues that will unearth the raid that saw Sh600,000 and an unknown value of jewelry taken away.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu reported that police were pursuing a gang of 8 that raided industrialist Manu Chandaria’s Muthaiga home on Monday at around 1 am.

Outside the residence were an armed Administration Police officer and three security guards.

Police who responded to a distress call from the heavily guarded home found the three guards tied up with ropes.

The Administration Police officer on duty is said to have lost his G3 rifle during the morning incident.

The gang allegedly escaped through the neighboring Karura forest, some with gunshot injuries, police said.

According to Chandaria, he heard a loud bang coming from the entrance. When he woke up to check he was met by two thugs in his bedroom.

They were armed with a pistol and a cutter, he said. They demanded cash prompting him to show them where the safe was.

They then fired in the air forcing Chandaria and his family to take cover.

Police recovered two spent cartridges with detectives are probing whether the incident was a case of collusion or a normal robbery.

