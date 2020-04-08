Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o Replaces Self As Health CEC, Appoints Boaz Otieno

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o is no longer the acting County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Health and Sanitation.

In a letter dated April 8, Nyong’o named Boaz Otieno Nyunya as his replacement.

“Pursuant to powers conferred by Article 179 (2) (b) of the constitution 2010 and Section 30 (2) (d) of the County Government Act 2019. I have today nominated Dr Boaz Otieno Nyunya to serve as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health and Sanitation,” the letter read in part.

Read:

Mr Otieno is a consultant Obstetrician-Gynaecologist and Public Health practitioner, researcher, a leader in reproductive health, educationist and programme specialist, the governor said.

Nyong’o had on March 20 named himself the health CEC in an acting capacity while sending his predecessor Judith Attyang to the Marketing department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 179(2)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and section 30(d) of the county Government Act, I have today nominated Dr Joyce Atieno Osogo as CECM for Roads, Public Works and Transport,” read a statement from the county.

Read Also:

Ms Attyang had taken Rosemary Obara’s place.

In an earlier expose by Kahawa Tungu, the governor’s wife Dorothy Nyong’o, is said to have influenced the firing of Ms Obara and replaced her with Attyang. The former’s mistake was dating a wealthy tycoon in town, according to sources.

Ms Attyang was to act as a link to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital, for easy influence of deals.

Attyang by profession is an educationist and could have been unable to run the health docket from the word go, but following her personal relationship with Dorothy, the university lecturer secured the docket.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu