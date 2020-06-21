Anti-Waiguru Leaflets Calling For Demonstrations Circulated In Kirinyaga At Night

Kirinyaga county residents were on Sunday left in shock after waking up to leaflets calling for the ouster of embattled governor Anne Waiguru.

The leaflets with the message “Waiguru Must Go” were widely circulated on Saturday night.

They were dropped at Ngurubani, Makutano, Kagio,Kerugoya ,Kagumo,Kibingoti,Kibirigwi, Thiba, Wamumu and among other areas in the county.

Some parts of the anti-Waiguru leaflets were written in Kikuyu and called on residents to participate in demonstrations against the county boss on Monday, June 22.

The people behind the leaflets are unknown but locals suspect it’s a campaign against Waiguru as the Senate hearing on her impeachment is set to begin in the coming week.

“We don’t know who is the author but we suspect it is propaganda on Waiguru impeachment, ” one of the residents.

“Some People were shocked to find them on their doorstep, this method of using leaflets is outdated, ” another added.

Kirinyaga county commissioner Jim Njoka said investigations into the night incident are underway.

Yesterday the governor submitted boxes full of documents as evidence in her proposed ouster by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is the chair of the 11-member committee set to go through the documents before making a final ruling on her impeachment.

The panel had given her until Saturday to file responses and also specify her mode appearance – in person, by an advocate or both.

A total of 23 MCAs voted on June 9 to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

Waiguru is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

