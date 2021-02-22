in NEWS

Anti-terror Police Grilling Two Suspects After Fierce Shootout With Cops In Isiolo

[Photo/DCI]

Two gunmen were on Sunday night arrested after a fierce shootout with police at Merti area in Isiolo County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives patrolling Duma-Yamicha Road spotted two suspicious Toyota Probox vehicles before signalling the occupants to stop.

Instead of stopping the occupants sped off.

A hot pursuit ensued, before two occupants in one of the cars identified as Abdi Fatah Ibrahim and Yusuf Mohamed opened fire at the officers, a move that triggered an exchange of rapid shots in self-defence.

The two later surrendered to the officers after being cornered.

The detectives searched the car and recovered an AK47 rifle, 128 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades.

The sleuths also recovered a military jungle belt, two mobile phones and several pen knives.

The occupants of the other vehicle managed to escape arrest after speeding off. Police in the area have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are undergoing interrogations, with the Bomb Disposal Unit and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit pursuing the case.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

