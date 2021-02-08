Anti-Terror Cops Arrest Sonko ‘Boys’, Search Their Homes After Stepping Out In Military-like Attire

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s woes have intensified after police cracked down on his close aides, arresting some and searching their houses.

This is in relation to allegations of terrorism activities that the governor is facing as well as the military like attires that his aides had worn.

Reports indicate that few aides had their houses searched while ideally adding that 7 of them were arrested on Friday and Saturday by plainclothes detectives, some outside City Hall, some from their Nairobi homes and some on the road.

Items including knives, jungle camouflage military-type uniforms and many others were seized.

Two of his aides, Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Ochieng were arrested last week and produced at the Kahawa West law court in Kamiti Prison for allegedly attempting to rescue Sonko.

The prosecution wants them detained for 30 days, pending investigations. The magistrate however ordered that they get detained until today, Monday when they appear for the hearing of the application to have them detained for 30 days.

On Friday, politicians who tried to visit impeached Sonko have turned away.

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, Narok senator Ledama Olekina and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici were disallowed to see Sonko.

According to Gigiri Police Station OCPD Julius Kiragu, Sonko can only be visited by his family, lawyers and doctor.

Addressing the media, Muthama insisted that the besieged former county boss was innocent until proven guilty. Read Also: Muthama, Ledama Prevented From Visiting Sonko He criticized the government for treating Sonko unfairly. "I have been here for 30 minutes trying to see how Sonko is doing but the gate is closed and police are armed to the teeth. I am his uncle for those who do not know but still I cannot see him," he told reporters. He added, "Yes he is locked in but it's only good that his rights are respected and he is allowed to meet his friends, who want to sympathize with him. This is not fair, Kenya is a very open democratic country and the law should be applied fairly. Unfortunately, some people are misusing it." Sonko is facing charges ranging from terrorism to assault.