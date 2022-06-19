Anti-riot Officers At Jacaranda Grounds Withdrawn

Anti-riot police deployed to Jacaranda Grounds have been withdrawn.

The officers were seen at the historic grounds from 4 am and were seen leaving at around 11.30 am.

They had cited security concerns as the reason for their presence.

The deputy president William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance is set to hold a rally in the afternoon after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance cancelled their event set to be held at the same venue.

The second-in-command after learning of the police presence told his supporters to attend the rally.

Read: Standoff Looms As Police Cordon Off Jacaranda Grounds Ahead of DP Ruto Rally

“The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane Jacaranda after church,” said DP Ruto in a tweet.

Earlier, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino of Azimo la Umoja, claimed to have booked the grounds on the same date.

He did, however, urge his supporters to stay home or go about their business as the rally had been cancelled.

“I write to inform you that I will be having a function at the Jacaranda grounds this coming Sunday from 10am to 5pm. I have been mobilizing members of the public to attend the event through social media and I have information that an opportunistic outfit allied to Tanga Tanga leader Ruto are also claiming that they want to hold a political event at the same venue on the same date and time,” stated Babu in a letter to the Embakasi police boss.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...