Anti-Counterfeit Authority Warns Kenyans Against Fake Sanitizers and Detergents

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has warned Kenyans against counterfeit sanitizers and detergents in the market as the country takes preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The increased demand for these products poses an opportunity for criminals to capitalize on this vulnerability by selling counterfeit detergents and sanitizers.

The Executive Director, Anti-Counterfeit Authority Mr Elema Halake said that some unscrupulous persons have taken advantage of this situation to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic to manufacture and trade in counterfeit sanitizers and detergents. The Authority is currently following some leads on suspected counterfeit sanitizers and detergents.

Mr Halake encouraged Kenyans to be alert when buying these commodities.

“We encourage Kenyans to beware and report any suspected cases to the Authority or any other law enforcement agency,” he said.

“This serves as a reminder that dealing in counterfeit goods is a criminal offence and is punishable by law. The Authority reassures members of the public that it remains vigilant to detect and seize any counterfeit sanitizers and detergents,” he added.

On March 20, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) nabbed eight brands of fake sanitizers within Nairobi and Nakuru.

The brands that were seized include 0-Germs (Nakuru), San Gel (Dulax Enterprises, Kariobangi), Vicente (Vicente Caps, Thika Road), Angelicas Luxury (A & J London South C), OPTZAR Advanced (Opttum Enterprises Ltd), Pure Magic (AROMAKARE Ltd, Lunga Lunga Square) and Dulax, Lulu (Map Cleaning Services Ltd).

In addition, KEBS also released a list of Sanitizers that have been approved with the standardization mark and urged Kenyans to be careful while making their purchases.

On March 19, 2020, the government announced that Kenyans would receive free alcohol-based hand sanitizers in a bid to curb the coronavirus menace.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 16 cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths.

