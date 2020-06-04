Anti-Counterfeit Authority Destroys Products Worth Sh27 Million In Athi River

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) together with the multi-agency enforcement team on counterfeit goods on Wednesday destroyed counterfeit goods worth Sh27 million at Athi River.

The counterfeit goods comprised of assorted items ranging from fast moving consumer goods like clothing, footwear, alcohol, electrical goods and apparel among others which were replicas of popular local and international brand.

According to the Elema Halake, Executive Director ACA, this makes a critical step in the continuous effort of fighting counterfeit products in the country. This underscores our serious commitment to rid the local markets off fake brands that are not fit for human consumption.

Read:

“This is a significant milestone for the Authority. Through a very thorough exercise that took place over a long period of time, we were able to work closely with other enforcement teams and nab these goods. Counterfeit products are not fit for human consumption. Today’s initiative goes a long way to contribute to the National Action Plan against counterfeiting and illicit trade in the country,” Halake said.

“This initiative also marks the Authority’s the beginning of celebrating the World Anti-Counterfeit Day that the world celebrates during the first week of June every year,” he added.

On her part, CS Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Betty Maina noted that counterfeit products have a negative impact on the economy.

Read Also:

“They contribute to a reduced essential tax revenue, impacts on foreign direct investment prospects and contributes to serious health risks,” CS Maina said.

Three weeks ago, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) banned the sale of eight hand sanitizer brands for not meeting the required standards.

In a statement, KEBS said it has withdrawn the standardisation mark on the substandard products with immediate effect.

Read Also:

The affected brands were; Alphax (Kings Palace), Clean Essentials (Virtuelle Products Ltd), G&L (Orange Pharma), Gentle Care (Bidco Africa) and Lili (Kenbrands International Company).

Others included; Msiri (Mafleva International Ltd), Shi shi Natural and Spotless Advanced (Havana East Africa Trading).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu