Ex-Ingwe Coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani Could Reunite With Cassa Mbungo At Bandari FC

Immediate former AFC Leopards coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani could reunite with Andre Cassa Mbungo at Bandari FC.

According to the grapevine, the Dockers have tabled the 31-year-old an offer after Mbungo recommended his services.

Other Kenyan Premier League clubs are also reportedly angling for the high rising former Harambee Stars defender’s signature.

Rwandan Cassa Mbungo recently returned to the country to take over at Bandari FC after previously leaving Leopards in December 2019.

It is Mbungo who fished Modo from Radio Jambo where he is working as an analyst and made him his assistant at Leopards.

“The two have a cordial working relationship and it is Mbungo who recommended his hiring,” a close source said.

Modo, who was serving Ingwe as an interim manager, quit last week after the 12-time Kenyan champions hired Belgian Patrick Aussems to fill the slot.

