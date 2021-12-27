Anthony Martial Declares Desire To Leave Man United

French striker Anthony Martial has told Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave.

Rangnick said he “spoke at length” on Wednesday with the 26-year-old, who told him “it’s the right time for a change”.

Martial has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring once.

Despite his desire to leave Old Trafford, Rangnick confirmed the club had not yet received an offer for the forward.

Read: Done Deal! Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United

The player’s agent Philippe Lamboley confirmed earlier this month Martial wanted to leave the club in January, adding he would “speak to the club soon”.

Rangnick said: “He explained to me that he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

Martial signed for United in 2015 from Monaco for £36m, making him the world’s most expensive teenage footballer at the time.

He has scored 79 goals in 268 appearances for the Red Devils but has become a fringe player following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

He not featured in any of Rangnick’s games in charge so far and has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...