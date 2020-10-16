Deported Nigerian Anthony Chinedu Responds To Ex-Wife Akinyi’s Allegations On Drugs, Wealth

Antony Chinedu, a Nigerian national deported in 2013 over drug trafficking has responded to his estranged wife, Joyce Akinyi’s allegations.

Akinyi who is now married to former Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, spoke to comedian Jalang’o on Wednesday when she made an array of allegations.

According to Akinyi, Chinedu was broke when they met and has never in her life sold drugs.

But in a lengthy post on Facebook, Chinedu who has two children with the suspected drug trafficker, she is a pathological liar that he first met at Zanzibar Kenya Cinema.

In fact he claimed that his estranged wife did not have a dime to her name but was a man chaser.

Then, he said, he was in a relationship with a “wonderful woman” who gave birth to their son Junior.

Akinyi, he said, wrecked his relationship because of her violent nature.

The two would later formalize their marriage after airing two children together.

Speaking to Jalas, Akinyi who earlier on in the year had her nightclub, Deepwest raided and narcotics recovered, said she had purchased a home in Jacaranda and a piece of land in Kiserian by the time she met her ex husband.

These allegations have been disputed by Chinedu who said the property was taken away from him by Akinyi and Wanjala.

“…I didn’t react Cz I had already invested Millions in Jacaranda, Deepwest, Real Estate ELEGANCE 1$2 and knew the Consequences which eventually happened Cz you can’t take it forever (sic),” he wrote.

“I first bought house in Jacaranda cornerpics and built another for my daughter AMAKA CASTEL, Luckily the Only property she has not managed to Sell Cz of CAVEAT (sic),” he added.

“I opened Deepwest and Invited Tony Nyadundo, Late Musa Juma and Dola Kabari great friends of mine. I signed the First Contract with them.”

Chinedu further claims that apart from having carnal knowledge with his contacts she started being friendly with band members.

Fast forward to 2007 when he travelled for the Christmas holiday, Akinyi allegedly struck a deal with Wanjala to have the Nigerian harassed by the police and eventually, his deportation.

“So Akinyi waited for me to travel for Xmas 2007 to STRIKE with Wanjala’s political connection and police harassment.Wanjala took over my bedroom where our Two kids were born. It’s (ABOMINATION) in my Culture and that’s when I Stroke and Blew up the Cartels Cz all they want is not her but my money and when money got FINISHED now and she’s trying all sorts of nonsense and stupidity with already DAMAGED reputation,” he lamented.

On whether his ex wife is really a drug trafficker, Chinedu said he caught her red-handed with some narcotics at Deepwest.

“Every-time Akinyi was CAUGHT with Drugs was true, she always bribed her way out and not that she’s innocent..never. They caught her RED HANDED with Drugs in Deepwest, I saw the Picture and she was Shocked to the core,” he said.

His Lavington home, he said was exchanged for a Range Rover by the mother of his children because she was jealous.

In September, a court ordered the seizure of Akinyi’s Sh60 million estate which investigators believed could be proceeds of crime.

She is said to have deposited the monies into her two accounts at Stanbic Bank.

The sums of money were deposited over a period of four years. The deposits were below Sh1 million to avoid catching the attention of the bank. The Central Bank of Kenya guidelines require an account holder to declare the source of money if the deposit is more than Sh1 million.

Asset Recovery Authority (ARA) investigators believe the accounts were used for suspicious activities, among them money laundering.

