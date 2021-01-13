in NEWS

Another Vehicle Loses Control, Plunges Into Indian Ocean At Likoni Channel

trailer plunges into indian ocean
A TRAILER PLUNGES INTO THE INDIAN OCEAN ON WEDNESDAY MORNING. [COURTESY/NATION]

A trailer on Wednesday morning plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni crossing channel, reports indicate. 

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the trailer lost control of the vehicle as he tried to get into the ferry.

The trailer which was headed to Mombasa from Tanzania was transporting an unknown quantity of maize.

The accident caused a huge traffic snarl-up. Rescue operations are on-going but no casualties have been reported yet.

Read: Tens Arrested At Likoni Ferry Crossing For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

This comes two days after a tourist bus belonging to Pollman’s plunged into the ocean at around 9 am.

The driver of the bus was attempting to board the ferry when he missed the ramp. He blamed the accident on the heavy rains.

“I tried to stop the bus but it kept on sliding,” the driver said.

The latest comes just days after a tourist bus belonging to Pollman’s lost control and plunged into the ocean.

Read Also: Narrow Escape For Occupants As Pollman’s Tours Bus Plunges Into Indian Ocean [Video]

In December, a 33-year-old woman died after her car plunged into the Indian Ocean.

The deceased, Winnie Achieng was driving from Mombasa Island to Changamwe with her son when she lost control of the vehicle.

Police said that Achieng veered off the road as she overtook a motorcycle, hitting the pavement. Her 12-year-old son swam to safety and sustained minor injuries.

Achieng who was still strapped to her seat when divers came to her aid, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Coast General Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Indian OceanLikoni ferry

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Peter Kanyago

KTDA Chairman, CEO Set To Resign As Changes Sweep Across The Tea Sector
Nairobi Hospital

KRA To Hire 2,000 New Officers To Investigate Wealthy Tax Cheats