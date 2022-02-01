Another Suspected Terrorist Arrested in Nairobi with 95 Used ‘Kabambe’ Phones

Sleuths from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested another suspected terrorist, 29-year-old Mohamed Abubakar Hussein in Nairobi.

Mohamed Abubakar was found in possession of 95 used Nokia kabambe phones.

According to the police, he is linked to various terrorism activities and is thus in for questioning and further investigation.

“The Multi-Agency Security teams in Nairobi led by the Anti-Terror Police( ATPU) officers have this morning arrested 29-year-old Mohamed Abubakar Hussein suspected to be linked to terror activities. In his possession were 95 used Nokia (kabambe) phones,” the police said.

The Multi-Agency Security teams in Nairobi led by the Anti-Terror Police( ATPU) officers have this morning arrested 29-year-old Mohamed Abubakar Hussein suspected to be linked to terror activities. In his possession were 95 used Nokia (kabambe) phones. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 1, 2022

Read: Kenya’s 2014 KCSE Top Student Arrested in DRC for Suspected Terrorism

The authorities have called on the public to report any suspicious individuals involved in suspicious activities in a bid to boost security in the country.

This comes just a day after Salim Mohamed alias Chotara, Kenya’s 2014 KCSEstudent who scored an A- was arrested in DRC for alleged involvement in terrorism activities.

Chotara was arrested for being a member of the Islamist Rebel Group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

He is said to be the commander of ADF which has been organizing terrorist attacks in Uganda and DRC.

Read Also: Two Murder Fugitives Arrested in Kilimani Extradited to UK

Chotara hails from Kenya, Mombasa County and had traveled to Turkey for further studies. He was however deported in 2017 and upon coming back to Kenya, he was arrested for radicalizing youths to join terrorist groups. He was released on Sh1.5 million bail. In 2020, he fled the country with the Kenyan authorities having him on the most wanted list. For instance, in November last year, Chotara was among five wanted terrorists who had a Sh50 million bounty on their heads. Through Twitter, the DCI said a Sh50 million reward would be handed over to whoever had information that will lead to their arrests. The five were dubbed as armed and dangerous.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...