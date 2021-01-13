Another Student Arrested Over Attempt To Attack Teacher With A Machete In Nyamira

A secondary school student has been arrested in Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete.

The Mokwerero Secondary School Form Two student was arrested on Wednesday morning while armed with a machete and a sharpening file in the institution’s compound.

Police reports indicate that the 18-year-old’s target was the school’s deputy principal.

The teacher was rescued by colleagues before the student made good of his threats. The motive, however, remains unknown.

The incident comes a day after another student was arrested after stabbing two teachers at Kisii High School, Kisii County.

According to a police report seen by this writer, Isaya Flora, 17, had been asked to kneel at the staffroom for reporting to class late.

The Form Three student refused to be punished. He instead pounced on one of the teachers, Edwin Nyakundi, leaving him with injuries to his left shoulder, abdomen, head, and left leg.

The other victim, Elvis Maoto, sustained stab wounds on his cheeks.

The teachers were rushed to RAM Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the student was arraigned today in court and charged with attempted murder. He denied the charges and was freed on Ksh50,000 cash bail.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has raised concern over the worrying incidents happening just days after schools reopened after months of closure over Covid-19 fears.

“TSC regrets the recent attacks on our teachers by the leaners in Kisii and the attempted attack by another student in Mokwerero Sec School in Nyamira County. Let’s all Kenyans of goodwill help mentor our children positively, ” TSC tweeted on Wednesday.

