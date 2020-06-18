Another Senior DCI Officer In Sonko’s Dramatic Arrest Reaches Out For Help

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday decided to make peace with his perpetrators whom he claimed orchestrated his dramatic arrest in Voi last year.

Through a Facebook post, the Governor opted to make peace with the officers who assaulted and roughed him following a viral video that captured Moi Base Commander Mr Mureithi caught up in child support wrangles with estranged mother of his child.

In rare acts of kindness, Sonko opted to pay for the Sh300,000 owed in child support and ideally pledged to pay for medical expenses of another officer said to have taken part in his dramatic arrest.

In new developments, the governor has indicated that another Senior DCI officer who was present during his arrest has reached out to him and asked for help in clearing his medical expenses.

The official has been identified as Wundayi DCI Mr Richard Cheruiyot who is said to be in a critical condition after being shot by thugs thus needs financial help in removing the bullet lodged in his kidney.

“Today, the DCI Wundanyi a Mr. Richard Cheruiyot who was also instructed by the OCPD Voi to ensure that he handcuffs me with two handcuffs, called my Director of Communication seeking for my medical assistance in removing a bullet that is lodged around his kidney area after he was shot by thugs,” reads the Instagram post in part.

Further, it added, “I wish to confirm that I have accepted to meet the medical expenses of this senior DCI officer. I’m ready to meet the expenses of the third officer who has developed kidney complications.”

Governor Sonko was arrested in December 2019 over alleged misappropriation of Ksh357 million from county coffers.

