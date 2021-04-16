in SPORTS

Michael Olunga Effect: Another Kenyan Player Joins Japanese League

Michael Olunga’s splendid stint with Kashiwa Reysol in Japan has surely opened doors for other Kenyan players to ply their trade in the J-League.

In his three-year stay, Olunga managed to help Kashiwa regain top flight status before emerging top scorer and the league’s most valuable in his final season last year.

Now settling down in Qatar with Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC, Olunga’s achievements in Japan appear to have turned scouts’ heads East of Africa for more talents.

So far two Kenyan players have inked deals in J-League starting with speedy winger Ayub Timbe Masika, who was recently unveiled at Vissel Kobe.

Timbe has a free agent having left Beijing Renhe of China.

The player admitted Olunga played a role in his transfer to Japan.

Another forward Ismail Dunga has signed for Sagan Tosu, also in the J-League, from Albanian outfit FK Vllaznia Shkoder.

 

