Another JKUAT Student Takes Own Life After Failing To Graduate on Tuesday

Yet another body of a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology (JKUAT) student has been discovered in her apartment in Juja, Kiambu County.

Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, a fourth-year student at the school of business computing, is believed to have taken her life after failing to graduate.

Her remains were found in the door frame of her bathroom.

A piece of cloth that was discovered wrapped around the neck is undergoing forensic examination.

Other students who had completed their coursework graduated on Tuesday.

It is said that the deceased had expressed her frustration at not graduating to her friends. On the day of the graduation, police were called to the area where she was found dead. She had left behind a suicide note whose contents have been shared with the bereaved family.

Lenny Jessy Masiaga, a fourth-year student, was found hanging in his dorm on June 25.

His lifeless body was discovered by his girlfriend, who had gone to pay him a visit.

Police in charge of the case have stated that they are yet to determine whether the student died by suicide or was killed.

The deceased was supposed to graduate on Tuesday when the school was hosting its 38th commencement ceremony, but his girlfriend informed authorities that he was distraught because he did not receive all the required marks.

The incidents are being probed.

