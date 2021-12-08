Another Hit For Nick Mwendwa As Court Declines to Bar Caretaker Committee From Taking Over Operations

Nick Mwendwa has failed in his attempt to halve the operations of the FKF Caretaker Committee.

The former FKF boss had moved to court seeking interim orders barring the Aaron Ringera-led committee from operating.

But in a ruling Tuesday Justice Ong’udi deemed it fit to have the whole cased dispensed with at once.

“Having looked at the application for conservatory orders and the main petition, I have found they both raise the same issues and arguments which need to be canvassed at the main hearing,” said Justice Ong’udi.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF following an audit report and installed the Caretaker Committee to run affairs of football in the country.

Mwendwa had moved to court to reverse the decision arguing that FKF is the only mandated body by CAF and FIFA to run football in Kenya.

Government on the other hand is adamant they have authority under the Sports Act for them to intervene when federation fail management test.

