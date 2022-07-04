Another Accident Occurs On Nairobi Expressway Involving Embasava Sacco PSV (Photos)

Another accident has occurred on the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll station involving an Embassava Sacco bus.

In videos and photos shared on social media, the bus with registration number KBY 585W overturned with netizens captured scamping for safety.

In yet another video, netizens are captured trying to put out a fire that started as a result of the accident.

Reports indicate that over 20 people have been injured after the bus rammed into a Prado TX. Rescue operations are ongoing.

This comes just a week after a young man, James Njenga lost his life following a ghastly accident on the Expressway.

The accident that happened on a Saturday night involved numerous vehicles with one perishing and several others nursing serious injuries.







“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” KeNHA said in a statement.

Mr Njenga was laid to rest on Friday at his parents’ home in Kiambu County. Prior to his death, he worked as a government valuer in Marsabit after graduating from the University of Nairobi (UoN) with a degree in Real Estate.

