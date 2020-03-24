Force Civil Servants To Take Pay Cuts, Announce Lockdown And Distribute Food To The Poor : City Pastor Tells Gov’t Over Covid-19

A lockdown is inevitable if we have to we shall win the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19), City Pastor Godfrey Migwi has told the government.

In a message posted on his Facebook timeline, Migwi terms a lockdown as the bitter pill that will see covid-19 pandemic defeated.

However, the vocal clergy says that before a lockdown, the government should force all civil servants to take a pay cut and also prepare to distribute food to poor families.

The President needs to come up with a lockdown idea which is not favorable to us but we must swallow the bitter pills for a while than burying our loved ones. Shut (down) malls, shops , markets, petrol and gas stations and stop every movement in towns and in villages. Ferrying people needs to stop for a while, every public transport need to stop,” he says.

“Before you do that sir, force all civil servants starting with you ,your deputy , governors and all others to sign a salary pay cut by half to be collected by Red Cross to help the less fortunate and those others who work hand to mouth. Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi can work with Red Cross to give food to the needy in towns and in our villages at that period of lockdown,” he adds.

He has also suggested that churches and all pastors should extend a helping hand to their needy congregants during that period.

“The church and religious leaders need to come up with a strategy of how they can reach their needy members who attend and always support with their little earnings in the church. Church and religious leaders need work with GOK (government) staff to supply food to the needy in that period of lockdown,” he says.

He also wants the government to come up with a paybill number where other willing members of the society can make contributions to help during the lockdown period.

Today, the government confirmed nine more cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 25.

Several countries have enforced a lockdown in a bid to contain the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 18,000 globally and infected over 411,000.

The full list of all countries on lockdown are as follows;

India

United Kingdom

Australia

Italy

Denmark

Ireland

Spain

Germany

Portugal

Czech Republic

France

Belgium

Norway

China

Slovenia

Indonesia

El Salvador

New Zealand

Poland

