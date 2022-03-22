Annie Idibia Reacts to Online Criticism, Claims Young, Famous and African Producers Edited Out Key Parts

One of the Stars in the Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African, Annie Idibia, has faulted the show’s production for her portrayal in the hit series.

Annie Idibia, wife to Nigerian Singer 2Face Idibia, has been trending on social media since the reality show was released last week. The mother of two has been criticized for her vulnerability and undying love for her husband despite her saying it was very painful having to share her man with other women in the course of their courtship.

Annie has however come out to defend her role, saying there was lots of different content that could have portrayed her differently. She said she was in South Africa to set up her business, and that her primary focus was not to plan a wedding as the show portrays.

“So many great scenes were taken out of the show… like soooooo many! At the end of the day Hmm. I didn’t go to SA for four months to plan a wedding I went there for work! I was working my b*t off every single day in Johannesburg.

“Was hosting a lot of gigs there too. Did a lot of shoot covers, radio/TV interviews. Most importantly to also start my household essentials cleaning company there in Johannesburg. Which will be launching here in Nigeria soon too,” she wrote.

According to Annie, the show’s production put her motherhood and career life on the back burner in favor of focusing solely on her marriage, exposing her to internet derision.

“I gave them the mother, I gave them the tasking career woman and entrepreneur and finally I gave them the wife. Told my story as genuine as I could. In all honesty, I gave my whole me to it. Sadly none of those scenes made it to the show, took out my work. The main role I play as a mother in my children’s lives and only put out my love in marriage. Regardless all in all I am happy about the opportunity,” she wrote.

Annie said that they had no intention of celebrating their 10th anniversary by renewing their vows, but that it just happened. The mother of two further said the move was not aimed at making the renewal the core agenda of the show, and that she was just giving her all.

“Let’s all go on with our PERFECT lives. I gave my all out there as usual,” she wrote.

Young, Famous and African aired over the weekend on Netflix, attracting a huge buzz on social media. The show features Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz, his ex and now baby-mama Zari Hassan, Nigerian actress and business woman Annie Idibia, South African Actress Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian Fashionista Swanky, South African Sports Anchor Andile, DJ Naked and footballer and fitness enthusiast Kaleigh.

