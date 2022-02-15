NYS Suspect Anne Ngirita Ditches UDA for Jubilee, To Vie for Nakuru Woman Rep Seat

One of the main suspects in the National Youth Service (NYS) controversy, Anne Ngirita, has joined the world of politics by declaring her bid for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat.

Ngirita, who was previously associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), switched to the ruling party, Jubilee on Tuesday.

The graft suspect said she only joined UDA out of peer pressure and is ready to be a member of Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

“Yes nilikua kwa chama ya UDA but nilitoka mimi mwenyewe. Nilitoka kwa sababu Baba (Raila) and Uhuru walisema turudi nyumbani nikaona nilikua nimepotea. Ilikua out of peer pressure,” she said.

Speaking at the Nakuru branch offices in Milimani, Ngirita said she wants to be a member of parliament so as to fight for the rights of youth and women.

“Mimi nataka kusaidia youth na kina mama. Mimi najua zile shida youth wanapitia,” she added.

The Ngirita family has been at the center of the National Youth Service (NYS) probe, having been accused of receiving millions for zero work done.

The family acquired huge amounts of property and wealth despite coming from a humble background forcing the relevant agencies to scrutinize their sources of wealth.

For instance, the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) filed to have the assets frozen after the family failed to produce substantial evidence confirming that they secured contracts to supply goods and services, adding that there was no indication that taxes had been filed regarding the same.

The family was thus ordered to surrender 3 vehicles and 5 parcels of land that were deemed to be proceeds of crime pending the conclusion of the case.

