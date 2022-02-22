NYS Scandal Suspect Anne Ngirita Detained at Lang’ata Prison After Surety Withdrawn

A court has ordered for the arrest of Anne Ngirita in the Sh468 million NYS bribery case.

Magistrate Eunice Kagure directed that the accused be held until she can find another guarantor to stand in for her.

This was after one Stephen, who had pledged his property as surety for Anne, withdrew his pledge.

According to Kagure, surety is a voluntary act and the Court cannot force anyone to continue acting as a surety.

Update: The Nakuru Woman Rep aspirant has been detained at the Lang’ata Women Prison after Stephen withdrew his Sh500,000 surety.

Ngirita, who is facing corruption allegations in connection with the NYS scam, will now appear in court from prison custody until she receives an alternative surety or cash bail, which the court previously approved when she answered the charges in 2018.

The new development comes after Ngirita appeared in court with her mother, two siblings, former PS Lilian Omollo, and other former NYS employees for the graft case hearing.

The case is currently being heard, with a witness presenting payment vouchers totaling Sh4 million.

