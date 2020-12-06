Anne Kiguta Quits K24, Cites Differences With Editorial Managers

TV host Anne Kiguta has resigned from Mediamax-owned K24 TV.

Ms Kiguta resigned on November 21 and made it public on Sunday, citing “fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take”.

“It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program. Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take, I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November 2020 My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in tie Media Council of Kenya Act which guides all journalists practising in the republic of Kenya. As a result. I can no lager in good conscience continue to be a part of Punchline,” she said.

Kiguta joined K24 two years ago to steer a political commendation show dubbed “Punchline”, but has been faced with challenges especially from the editors, who have wanted to steer the show in a certain direction.

On October 19, the management of K24 cancelled Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s interview with Kiguta, suspected to have been as a result of her political stand.

As a result, Kiguta castigated the management for cancelling the interview, which could have resulted to a fallout with the management beyond redemption.

“We at Punchline invited the fiery first time legislator Ndindi Nyoro on the programme. The Kiharu legislator, as you well know, is a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who has cast his aspersions on the BBI process. That interview has been cancelled,” said Kiguta.

“As the host of this programme, I have a responsibility to you the viewer and so I must state that this was not my decision and I respectfully disagree with it,” she added.

Ms Kiguta’s case takes the direction of managing editor for Standard Newspaper Dennis Galava who was sacked from Nation for criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Galava was dismissed from Nation Media Group in 2016 after he wrote a hard-hitting article criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The editorial criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and touched on the issues of unemployment, economic stagnation, corruption and poor leadership. “Mr President, these half-measures are harming the presidency and your authority as the First Citizen of Kenya besides tormenting Kenyans. Among other challenges, it creates an impression of a reluctant leader, one who enjoys the trappings of office but is not ready to get the work done,” wrote Galava. NMG’s Editor in Chief Tom Mshindi later wrote a statement defending the media house for sacking Galava, saying that the scribe wrote the article without consultations. A similar case was witnessed in the case of Larry Madowo and Linus Kaikai who were pushed out of Nation Media group, for taking a firm editorial stand and criticising the government.

