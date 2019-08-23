Anne Kansiime’s Lover Skylanta Hits Back At Trolls Over His Physique

Anne Kansiime’s lover Skylanta has hit back at trolls who he accuses of insulting him over his looks.

Taking to his Instagram page, Skylanta told off the critics urging them to redirect the energy to making their lives better.

“I have seen many people troll me on Facebook saying I look like Scooby doo(😂 that actually caught me off guard), saying am way too small ( I don’t have the size of a real man🤔) whatever that means!!!! And many other random insults from a few rotten apples (just like how my teacher Nyeko Makmot used to refer to heeiiraazz), ” he wrote.





Anne Kansiime with her lover Skylanta [Courtesy]The Ugandan reggae star and drummer said that at first the insults used to bother him but not anymore.

“At first it used to bother me and then I saw that video where Frank Gashumba was saying that ‘the mere fact that you are discussing sheilla means that she is bigger than you’.

Most of these people that preach negativity are coiled up in their 1 room apartment(English for muzigo🤷🏾‍♂️) Chewing on a Rolex from last night (Been there, done that 😁) wishing they were in this small man’s shoes, ” he said.

He noted that he had forgiven them, further, adding that his partner, Kansiime, has been a great pillar during his low moments.

He said, “I am a Christian and I will follow the words of our Lord Jesus Christ. ‘Forgive them father they know not what they do ‘🤷🏾‍♂️ But also I think this ka hot mama😋 has everything to do with my peace of mind!!!”

The Don’t Mess with Kansiime star introduced Skylanta on social media last year months after divorcing Gerald Ojok.

In an Instagram post, Kansiime said: “Rukundo Egumeho na akantukangye lazima (May this feeling of love reign).”

Recently she denied claims that infidelity ended their four-year marriage with Ojok.

“There was no infidelity in the marriage on my part. On his part, not unless we call him,” she told Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani in an interview.

“I wanted to study, graduate, get a job, find a man and eventually settle down. I managed to do that, graduated, found a job, met a man and I thought everything was in order. I rushed into the marriage,” Kansiime continued.

