Anne Kananu to Be Sworn in as Nairobi Governor on Tuesday

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu will officially take oath as the official holder of the position on Tuesday.

According to a letter to the County secretary, the High Court has appointed a judge to preside over the event which will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre Comesa Grounds.

“I have been directed by the Honourable Chief Justice to inform you that a judge has been appointed to preside over the swearing ceremony on November 16 at 10 am,” Senior Council Muciimi Mbaka said in the letter.

A gazette notice has also been issued ahead of the ceremony which is expected to be held before 2 pm.

The notice is in accordance with the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019, and the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

The assumption of the office of Governor Act, 2019 highlights the formation of a committee that is usually chaired by the county secretary, in this case, Jairus Musumba.

Among the members of the committee are Chief Officer for Finance, the Chief Officer for Culture and Social Services, the Chief Officer of the County Public Service and the Clerk of the County Assembly.

