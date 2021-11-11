Anne Kananu to be Sworn-in as Nairobi’s Third Governor on Tuesday

Deputy governor Anne Kananu will be sworn in as the third Nairobi county governor on Tuesday.

Acting county secretary Jairus Musumba in a letter dated November 11, requested Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi to avail a judge for the event.

The ceremony will take place at KICC’s Comesa grounds.

Read: Blow to Sonko as Appellate Court Paves Way for Anne Kananu’s Swearing in as Governor

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday struck out Mike Sonko’s petition arguing that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

“The court, we conclude lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application,” the ruling read in part.

Supreme Court judges ruled that with the absence of a judgment of the Court of Appeal the application by Sonko is premature and does not meet the threshold of the Constitution.

Read Also: High Court Stops Swearing-in Of Anne Kananu Mwenda As Nairobi Governor

Later that day, Sonko conceded defeat and promised to serve Kenyans when the time is right.

“Fellow Kenyans, I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme court’s verdict this afternoon. God’s timing is the best and a time will come when he’ll give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I had working for you, I will continue doing so. For now, we leave everything to God. We live to fight another day, however, alluta continua as life must go on. Twendeni tukapige sherehe sasa,” he wrote.

Sonko was impeached in December of 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...