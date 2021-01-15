Anne Kananu Mwenda Sworn In As Nairobi’s Deputy Governor After MCAs’ Approval

Anne Kananu Mwenda has been sworn in as Nairobi Deputy Governor, just hours after Members of the County Assembly vetted her for the position.

Ms Mwenda took oath of office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday afternoon.

She is now on course to become Nairobi County Governor, a seat currently held by Speaker Benson Mutura on acting capacity following the ouster of Mike Mbuvi Sonko in December last year.

Ms Mwenda, who was nominated by Sonko was successfully vetted by a 10-member committee of the county assembly on Friday morning.

This was after High Court judge Justice Anthony Mrima dismissed two applications by activist Okiya Omtatah and Habil Kongo.

She takes over from Polycarp Igathe who resigned on January 12, 2018, citing lack of trust from his then boss, Sonko.

Sonko had earlier claimed to have withdrawn Ms Mwenda’s nomination in a letter dated December 7, 2020, a move that was aimed at blocking her from succeeding him.

But while responding to queries from the MCAs, Ms Mwenda said the above mentioned letter was “blank”.

“The purpose of that video was to show the public that he had sent the letter to me but I can confidently say the letter was blank with no authorising signature or stamp. The letter was not even dated December 7th,” she said.

The rushed swearing-in of Ms Mwenda, pundits claim, is aimed at ensuring that a Nairobi by-election that had been slated for February 18, 2021, does not take place.

The by-election was yesterday suspended for a second time by the High Court following a petition filed by Ms Mwenda.

Sonko had earlier obtained orders suspending the by-lection after he filed a petition challenging his removal from office.

He later indicated that he was ready to withdraw the case to allow the mini-poll to go on as planned.

