Nairobi DG Nominee Anne Kananu Claims Sonko Sponsored Petition Blocking Vetting Process

Nairobi county deputy governor nominee Anne Kananu has claimed that ousted county chief Mike Sonko was behind a petition blocking her from being vetted by the county assembly.

In her response to a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah seeking to block her from appearing before the assembly on Friday, Kananu says Sonko sponsored Peter Agoro’s petition.

Agoro filed a petition blocking Kananu’s vetting on grounds that Sonko was facing graft charges and could not, therefore, nominate a deputy.

Agoro withdrew the petition last week, giving the assembly the go-ahead to vet her.

According to Kananu, the besieged former county chief was afraid that upon being approved by the assembly, MCAs would impeach him and she would take over the reins of power.

“With ill motive, Sonko knowing that once I assumed office as the deputy governor of Nairobi, he was easily and likely to be impeached by the assembly. On January 13, 2020, he sponsored petition No 1 of 2020 seeking orders to restrain the assembly from vetting me for appointment as the deputy governor,” she said.

She also claimed that he sponsored the petition as he had no power to withdraw her nomination once it was tabled before the House.

Kananu also told the High Court that Sonko’s claim that he withdrew her nomination in a letter dated December 7, 2020, was in court.

“I am aware that the petition stating that my nomination had been withdrawn therefore I should not be vetted by the Assembly was sponsored by Sonko, who does not want to be replaced as a governor even after being impeached,” she said.

The DG nominee further noted that Sonko’s impeachment did not in any way affect her nomination. She added that the February 18 mini-poll, if held will be prejudicial to her right to be appointed as deputy governor.

“The constitutional process of my appointment as the deputy governor should be allowed to run its full course and the petition by Sonko claiming that he withdrew my nomination is only inviting the court to meddle with affairs of the legislative arm of government,” Kananu told the court.

Attorney General Paul Kihara sought to be enjoined in the case.

Kananu will be vetted on Friday at 9 am.

