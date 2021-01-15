Anne Kananu Becomes Nairobi’s First Female DG Following Approval By County Assembly

Anne Kananu is Nairobi county’s new deputy governor.

Kananu who was nominated by ousted governor Mike Sonko was successfully vetted by a 10-member committee of the county assembly on Friday morning.

This was after High Court judge Justice Anthony Mrima dismissed two applications by activist Okiya Omtatah and Habil Kongo.

She takes over from Polycarp Igathe who resigned on January 12, 2018 citing lack of trust from his then boss, Sonko.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018.

“I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the county. Without fear, favour or ill will I step down to avoid abusing or betraying my oath of office to Kenyans, Nairobians and my family. Thank you for the encouraging support given to me so far,” he said via Twitter.

Sonko had earlier claimed to have withdrawn Kananu’s nomination in a letter dated December 7, 2020.

But while responding to queries from the MCAs, Kananu said the above mentioned letter was “blank”.

“The purpose of that video was to show the public that he had sent the letter to me but I can confidently say the letter was blank with no authorising signature or stamp. The letter was not even dated December 7th,” she said.

It remains unclear what happens to the gubernatorial mini-poll which is slated for February 18.

The by-election has thus far been suspended twice by the High Court.

