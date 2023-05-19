Chief Registrar Of Judiciary Anne Amadi’s Accounts Frozen Over Sh89 Million Gold Scandal

Personal bank accounts belonging to Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Atieno Amadi, as well as her son Brian Ochieng Amadi and two others have been frozen by the High Court.

The court on Thursday ordered that no withdrawals be made without approval.

The orders came after Ms Amadi, her son, and others were sued by a foreign company dealing in gold.

Bruton Gold Trading LLC claims in court papers that the suspects, acting on behalf of the law firm Amadi and Associates Advocates, obtained Sh89 million for gold that they never supplied.

The complainant asserts that Daniel Ndegwa Kangara, one of the suspects, offered to sell them the gold.

According to the Dubai-based firm, Kangara was ordered by the parties to deliver the gold, which would then be exported to the UAE for sale.

They contend that despite Sh71 million having been given to Ms Amadi’s office, no gold has ever been shipped from Kenya to Dubai.

They assert in their lawsuit against the Judiciary Registrar that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigations showed she is the registered owner of Amadi and Associates Advocates.

They further claim that the investigation revealed that Ms Amadi opened the account where the money was put after joining the judiciary.

Furthermore, they assert that Ms Amadi’s son and two other individuals withdrew the money the company received in cash without providing the proper paperwork as required by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The Dubai firm further claims that Ms Amadi later called and asked to pay the amount off within six months, but they declined because the defendants had not provided any security.

