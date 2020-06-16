Governor Ann Waiguru’s Fate To Be Decided By 11-member Senate Committee

Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru’s fate in the impeachment motion will be decided by a 11-member committee, the Senate has voted.

The senators who will decide Waiguru’s fate include Abshiro Halake (nominated), Michael Mbito (Tranz Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo (nominated), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Cleophas Malalah (Kakamega), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay).

The 11-member team have 10 days to complete investigations regarding the allegations raised in the impeachment motion. During the period they will allow her to appear before the committee to defend herself.

A section of Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto is, however, against the matter being handled by a house committee.

23 MCAs voted last Tuesday to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

Read Also: Raila Addresses Reports Of Night Meeting With Waiguru

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

She was dealt a blow on Thursday after the High Court declined to annul a decision by the Kirinyaga ward representatives to impeach her,

Justice Weldon Korir said the MCAs acted within their mandate, and that stopping the Senate from handling the complaint would be interfering with its functions.

Reacting to the development, Elgoyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who was opposed to the decision said that Waiguru would be cleared, and that Kenyans should not expect her to be impeached.

“Senate has sanitized&clearered the Governor of Kirinyaga. It’s done. Don’t wait for the Committee’s decision. To the people of Kirinyaga I am sorry we did our best but It is finished.Your fight for accountability has been frustrated by Senate don’t give up use other avenues,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu