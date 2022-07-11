TV Host Anita Nderu Pregnant with First Child (Photos)

Media personality Anita Nderu is pregnant with her first child.

Nderu made the announcement via social media with a video featuring her husband, Barret Raftery.

The couple’s pregnancy reveal had a touch of African, mostly Maasai and Nigerian beads.

Raftery rocked suits, also with a touch of Ankara.

Raftery popped the question in March 2021 and a wedding followed in September the same year.

The wedding which took place in Nanyuki wa graced by family and friends.

The couple met through mutual friends during the pandemic.

Stuck in different continents, the two communicated virtually and later met in Zanzibar.

“One of our favorite couples Ivy and Andrew introduced us to each other, she put us in a Whatsapp group and exited once we said hello

“When the whole world was shut down due to the pandemic, we sheltered in place on different continents talking for hours each day getting to know each other for months and months,” the couple wrote on their website.

“When the chance finally came to meet in person after many canceled flights, we convened in Zanzibar and the rest is history.”

