Anita Nderu’s Post On LGBTQ Causes Frenzy On Twitter

Overdressed Cook Host Anita Nderu. [Courtesy]

Media personality Anita Nderu has sparked debate on Twitter after she shared a post on LGBTQ community.

In a tweet, the vlogger said she would not want her children to go through what she has been through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she wrote.

Some tweeps criticized her for sharing the post while others wondered if she was a member of the community.

Anita is yet to clarify the message behind the post.

Here are some of the sentiments:

Earlier on in the year, “The Overdressed Cook” host was under fire after she hosted two members of the LGBTQ community.

Anita declined to apologize for having her friends on the show.

“They were just being themselves and nothing on the show was scripted. What I know is they won’t love you all the time, some things you do, they will celebrate you, others, they will not. It is a right of expression and so I respect people’s opinions,” she said.

“I refuse to apologize for choosing to allow my friends to be who they are and for airing the episode ‘coz it is my channel and I am allowed to do that. I just hope people will be open-minded.”

Speaking to Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, Anita also refused to disclose whether she is a member of the community.

“When I’m ready to share, I will,” she said.

