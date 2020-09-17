Anita Nderu’s Post On LGBTQ Causes Frenzy On Twitter

Media personality Anita Nderu has sparked debate on Twitter after she shared a post on LGBTQ community.

In a tweet, the vlogger said she would not want her children to go through what she has been through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she wrote.

I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+ 🏳️‍🌈❤️ — Anita Nderu (@AnitaNderu) September 17, 2020

Some tweeps criticized her for sharing the post while others wondered if she was a member of the community.

Anita is yet to clarify the message behind the post.

Here are some of the sentiments:

Why are people ignoring the fact that the B in LGBTQ stands for bisexual . Bisexual women can have children , lesbians can have children too via IVF , also being attracted sexually to females does not mean one hates men. 🙄 — SheTalketh😉 (@deedilocks) September 17, 2020

Africans should style up! We are in the 21st century for goodness sake. Someone's sexuality is nobody's business!! It's their choice, it's what makes them happy!! — James Makau (@makaujemo) September 17, 2020

No one should be judged or accused of his or her sexual orientation…. Everyone has a right to what h/she thinks is right. — John MuNgai (@Jwmungai) September 17, 2020

My opinion is that LGBTQ people should be left alone, nobody should interfere with their business. I mean they will soon get extinct and the world shall be a better place once again. — Kevin Mwanje. (@DrKevinMwanje) September 17, 2020

Earlier on in the year, “The Overdressed Cook” host was under fire after she hosted two members of the LGBTQ community.

Anita declined to apologize for having her friends on the show.

“They were just being themselves and nothing on the show was scripted. What I know is they won’t love you all the time, some things you do, they will celebrate you, others, they will not. It is a right of expression and so I respect people’s opinions,” she said.

“I refuse to apologize for choosing to allow my friends to be who they are and for airing the episode ‘coz it is my channel and I am allowed to do that. I just hope people will be open-minded.”

Speaking to Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, Anita also refused to disclose whether she is a member of the community.

“When I’m ready to share, I will,” she said.

