Media Personality Anita Nderu Discloses She Suffers From Occasional Seizures That have Left Her Right Arm Shattered

Media Personality Anita Nderu has disclosed that she suffers from occasional seizures that have left her right arm shattered.

This was in response questions by fans in regards to the to a scar on her right arm.

Taking to Instagram, Anita intimated that she has had four seizures since the year started where the second and third ones were very severe.

“For ease, here is my arm story: I suffer from seizures occasionally. Started this year in January, had four so far. My 2nd and 3rd one were so hectic during that I shattered my right arms humerus into four pieces which were put back together using a titanium plate by a Surgeon called Dr. Awori, she wrote.

Apparently, the first one found her when she was all alone at home and although she has had several tests done, doctors cannot find its cause thus forcing her to live with it, medicating daily.

“It’s been over a month now, the tear in the stitches scar is because my 4th seizure (the first one where I was alone) was so bad it tore it but it is all healed now. Already did all the tests necessary, they, however, cannot find a cause so I live with it now. Medicating daily and taking care of myself,” she narrated.

According to the bubbly media personality, she is yet to resume normal functioning with her arm although she is taking things slowly and living the days as they come.

