Lively Kenyan-born Angela Wairiuko Clancy Is Big Brother Australia’s Most Popular Contestant

This year’s Big Brother Australia (BBA) most talked about contestant is Kenyan-born Angela Wairiuko Clancy.

Two days into the show, Angela is the most talked about contestant who fans say is “TV Gold”.

The mother of two who speaks Swahili, had social media buzzing after she got into an argument with Big Brother over whose house it was.

The vibrant Angela told Big Brother, “This is my house” as he insisted that it was “His House.”

But the fun loving Angela would later settle for “Well, we’ll see about that. I’m residing in here, you are out there, so it’s my house now.”

Poised to out stay the rest of the contestants, Angela had fans talking when she stepped into the diary room demanding for tea.

Tea, Big Brother told the housemate, had to be earned in the coming days.

”Tea is basic! Are you kidding me?! I’m going to have to earn tea?” she posed.

Well, the 38 year old sales and service consultant at Crown Burswood, when asked how she will outsmart the other housemates, she gave a rather cheeky response.

“I will sweet talk you during the day and vote you out at night,” she said with a smile on her face.

According to an Australian tabloid, PerthNow, Angela who is married, always wanted to be a housemate but did not audition until now.

“I used to watch Big Brother Africa and then Australia and always wanted to do it! I got hooked on it. I’ve always wanted to audition but never did until now,” she said.

Apart from being a bubbly, fun loving person, Angela is a businesswoman. She is said to have set up her business, Raw Crush, in 2015.

She also studied nternational business, trade and commerce at the University of Notre Dame.

Previously, Angela is said to have worked as a youth support officer for the Department of Corrective Services.

Should she win, Angela, will walk away with some Sh18.5 million. She hopes to use the prize money to pay off her mortgage and take her family to Japan.

