Anerlisa Slams Fan Who Accused Her Of Lying About Weight-loss Journey

Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has slammed a fan who criticized her claiming that she was lying about her weight-loss journey.

In a screenshot that was shared on Instagram, a fan identified as Christine alluded that Anerlisa was lying to her fans about how she lost weight, adding that it was not done naturally.

The fan further pointed out that the Keroche Heiress is using her weight-loss app to scam Kenyans yet she underwent liposuction.

“I feel bad when honestly you lie to people that this is gym and food. Just tell people the truth instead of making us pay for an app that has fake results, it’s absolutely sad. If it’s liposuction you did tell us so that we can look for money and not fool us, it’s not fair even before God,” Christine said.

Read: Ben Pol’s Wife Anerlisa Muigai Regrets Wasting Time With Ex Lovers

Anerlisa however responded by saying her journey of losing weight is very transparent and has effectively worked for many people. She further explained that the key to gaining results was all about consistency.

“I don’t even like to respond to this but I’ll do it today. Like I said yesterday, DO YOU! If you feel like you want to go for surgery, DO YOU. You don’t have to wait for an answer from me so you can start saving up? DO YOU! If my posts annoy you, you can also do yourself a favor by unfollowing me. My App does not force anyone to buy it. Those who have it know that you get real results, the only difficult part is you’ve got to be consistent which most people can’t and that’s why they get mad at those who can actually do it. Before I forget, I am on my 6th year since I began my journey. WHEN DO YOU PLAN TO START YOURS AGAIN?” said Anerlisa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu