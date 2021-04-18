Anerlisa Muigai Slams Men Proposing Marriage to Her Following Divorce Rumors with Ben Pol

Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai has slammed men who are proposing marriage in her direct messages (DM) following divorce rumors with husband Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol.

Through a post on her Instagram, Anerlisa disclosed that most relationships fail because other people are always willing to take over somebody else’s position rather than finding out what led to the split.

For instance, she revealed that she was shocked to see people proposing marriage in her DMs yet they do not know her personally.

This, she associated it with the lazy culture where men do not want to work hard rather just living off wealthy women.

“The number of people always ready to take over somebody else’s position is the reason why most relationships fail. If you go through my DM, you would think I had a contest for looking for a partner. It’s really disgusting to also see people offering to marry me yet you don’t even know me personally. The reality is I am not looking for anybody and I AM NOT FREE!!!,” she wrote.

Last week, there were reports that Ben Pol had filed for divorce from Anerlisa.

In a post shared by media personality, Millard Ayo, the Kidani crooner filed the suit at Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, although the reason for divorce still remains unknown.

Ben Pol has been married to the Nero Company proprietor for barely a year. The two got hitched in a private ceremony back in May in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi.

The rumors first started on Monday when Anerlisa dropped Ben Pol’s last name from her social media handles.

Marriage, they say, is not a walk in the park. Apparently, it is more like a walk-in Jurassic park. Anerlisa and Ben Pol’s relationship has been marred by controversy and wild speculations.

In January, the couple dismissed break-up rumors after they deleted each other’s pictures from their respective social media platforms.

Anerlisa said, “Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu.”

In October last year, the Keroche Breweries heiress admitted to not being in good terms with her husband.

Ben Pol had at the time had gone live on Instagram and was ranting about their marriage.

“Somebody called me asking if I was aware my husband was live talking things she couldn’t understand and she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” Anerlisa said after the Insta Live.

In August of the same year, the couple was forced to shut down separation rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media.

A stop at their respective social media pages shows Ben Pol is currently in Tanzania and Anerlisa back in Kenya.

