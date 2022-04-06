High Court Orders Anerlisa Muigai to Pay Ex-Boyfriend Sh2 Milllion for Defamation

The high court has ordered Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai to pay her ex-boyfriend Sh2 million for defamation.

Businessman Ben Kangangi had sued Muigai for tarnishing his name following a post she made online that painted him as a shrewd businessman.

In his suit, Kangangi said the post had caused him anguish leading to him losing business. Kangangi deals with the importation and sale of high-end automobiles, equipment, fashion apparel and interior design material through a company called Benka Automobiles.

Delivering the ruling, High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe ruled that the evidence provided was adequate hence awarded the businessman Sh2 million for compensation.

This case dates back to 2018 when through a post on social media, Anerlisa labeled Kangangi as a fraudulent businessman.

Apparently, Kangangi had approached the Nero CEO asking for Sh20 million loan for a tender he had secured with the government to supply electric cables.

Anerlisa reportedly said she could only loan Sh7 million and had to borrow Sh13 million for the same. She further said that in less than one week, Kangangi had said he knew a financier who gave her the full amount.

It was then that things took a wrong turn as the financier later called Anerlisa asking for security in terms of a vehicle belonging to her or under her company name. Notably, she had already provided two cars that Kangangi had surrendered.

Months later, the ex-boyfriend reportedly failed to pay back yet the financier was also demanding pay. This prompted the Keroche heiress to take to social media.

