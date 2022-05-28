Anerlisa Muigai Moves out of Nairobi After Auction Notice

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has announced that she is leaving Nairobi. She made the announcement through a series of social media posts, showing her now empty house at Lavington in Nairobi.

Muigai had earlier this year intimated that she has been spending more time in Nakuru as it was more peaceful. However, her announcement comes days after auctioneers descended on her after a court ruling found her guilty of defamation.

“My house help called me and told me ‘Madam kuna watu kwa gate wanasema wamekujia vitu za nyumba na gari,’ I was like, ‘Apana they have the wrong house number’. She said, ‘Apana wamesema wamekuja kwa Ann Muigai na wako na documents hapa’. I quickly told her to send me pictures.” Anerlisa shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

The high court had ordered Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai to pay her ex-boyfriend Sh2 million for defamation. Businessman Ben Kangangi had sued Muigai for tarnishing his name following a post she made online that painted him as a shrewd businessman.

In his suit, Kangangi said the post had caused him anguish leading to him losing business. Kangangi deals with the importation and sale of high-end automobiles, equipment, fashion apparel and interior design material through a company called Benka Automobiles.

Delivering the ruling, High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe ruled that the evidence provided was adequate and awarded the businessman Sh2 million for compensation.

This case dates back to 2018 when through a post on social media, Anerlisa labeled Kangangi as a fraudulent businessman.

Apparently, Kangangi had approached the Nero CEO asking for Sh20 million loan for a tender he had secured with the government to supply electric cables.

Anerlisa reportedly said she could only loan Sh7 million and had to borrow Sh13 million for the same. She further said that in less than one week, Kangangi had said he knew a financier who gave her the full amount.

It was then that things took a wrong turn as the financier later called Anerlisa asking for security in terms of a vehicle belonging to her or under her company name. Notably, she had already provided two cars that Kangangi had surrendered.

Months later, the ex-boyfriend reportedly failed to pay back yet the financier was also demanding pay.

Two weeks ago, auctioneers raided the 34-year-old’s home seeking to recover her cars and property due to the debt.

Muigai also shared that she had sold her Range Rover Velar.

“Also I thought I should mention… there are car dealers reselling my car. Be aware the car found a buyer. Parking is so empty,” Anerlisa said.

