Anerlisa Done With Broke Men as She Flaunts New Lover, Sh60,000 Champagne

Keroche heiress and CEO of Nero Company Limited Anerlisa Muigai is no longer dealing with broke men.

In a series of instastories, the sassy businesswoman flaunted bottles of pricey champagne gifted to her by a man whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The man who is allegedly her latest love interest surprised her with an Armand de Brignac, a pricey champagne ‘Ace of Spades’.

“It is what it is. My love decided to surprise me. Dealing with no broke n**s,” a caption on one of her stories read.







Armand de Brignac, known as Ace of Spades, is a French Champagne owned by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and LVMH.

The brand is produced by Champagne Cattier and sold in opaque metallic bottles. The brand’s first bottling, Armand de Brignac Brut Gold, is identifiable by its gold bottle with French pewter Ace of Spades labels.

A bottle retails between Sh65,000 and Sh70,000.

Last month, Anerlisa shared a snapshot of herself sitting on her new lover’s laps. She was careful not to expose his identify.

Her fans were left guessing who the lucky man was when she provided a sneak peek on her Instagram stories.

Anerlisa married Bongo Flava star Ben Pol in 2020 and got divorced 11 months later.

