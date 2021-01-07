Anerlisa Denies Ever Breaking Up With Tanzanian Husband Ben Pol

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has never taken a break from her relationship with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Word had it that she and the Moyo Mashine crooner had ended their marriage after she unfollowed him on social media, took down their pictures, and shared a cryptic message on Instagram indicating that things were not rosy between them.

Ben pol had on the previous night gone live on Instagram and is alleged to have talked ill of his wife of eight months.

“Somebody called me, asking if I was aware ‘my husband’ was live, talking things she couldn’t understand, she even sent me screenshots,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, I never got to watch but it makes it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife.”

Speaking to Mwanaspoti, Anerlisa denied that they were going through a rough patch then.

“Haikuwa kweli, lakini hata hivyo sisi huwa hatuweki umakini kwenye maneno ya namna hiyo. Yakisemwa tunaacha yasemwe, hata hatusikilizi, hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano,” she said.

“Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu.”

During the interview, the Nero Company CEO also disclosed that she exchanged vows with the Tanzanian entertainer in May, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

“Our close friends and family knew about the wedding. Na hata baada ya kanisani tulijumuika nao kwa ajili ya chakula na vitu vingine. Sisi tunadhani ndoa ni kitu cha kifamilia ziadi,” she said.

She has also acquired Ben Pol’s last name and will henceforth be known as ‘Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang’anga’.

Asked if they will soon be having kids, Anerlisa said that they have settled for three children.

