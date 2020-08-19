Anerlisa, Ben Pol Shut Down Separation Rumours With New Video

Nero Company CEO and Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai and her heartthrob Ben Pol have shut down divorce rumors with a new video capturing them enjoying quality time together.

Earlier in the month, rumors swirled on social media with speculations indicating that the two had gone their separate ways just months after their wedding.

An encrypted message by musician ben Pol made it worse steering more speculations with further reports indicating the two had stopped following each other on social media and even deleted pictures of them together.

Taking to Instagram, the musician posted a video capturing the lovebirds in spending time together ideally looking happy.

Read: Anerlisa Comes To Fiancé Ben Pol’s Defense, Addresses “Nosy” Fan

Anerlisa further posted a picture reiterating what her fiance had earlier expressed with the caption “Feeling Great.”

In an interview earlier this year, the Ebenezer crooner narrated that he met the Nero Company executive while on a trip to Kenya sometime in 2018. It was during a press conference that he got to talking to Anerlisa and at some point they exchanged contacts.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tulikutana mwaka 2018 mwanzoni! Nilikuwa Kenya kikazi tukakutana kwenye Press Conference iliyoandaliwa na rafiki yake! Wakati huo sikuwa namfahamu wala kujia anafanya nini lakini yeye alikuwa ananijua! Tukaongea na tukabadilishana namba na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe lake kwenye stories,”the hitmaker said.

Speaking to Clouds FM, Ben, a father of one also stated that he has paid dowry for the beauty but declined to mention just how much it cost.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu