Andy Cole: African Teams Can Perform At Highest Levels

Manchester United legend Andy Cole is of the opinion that African teams have the talent to compete at the highest levels.

The best African teams have achieved at the World Cup, the grandest footballing stage, is a quarters berth, but Andy opines it’s not due to lack of talent.

Speaking during Chivas Afroblend Virtual Press Conference, the 49-year-old said, “talent is there, but they need to be better organised.”

Maladministration has been a bane for most African sides featuring in major sporting events with issues of players salary and allowances clouding their focus.

In his heydays, Andy won numerous trophies at Old Trafford and is still the third-highest Premier League scorer of all time, netting 187 goals in the top-flight between 1993 and 2008, 93 of them for the Reds.

He attributes the opportunity to work with Chivas, a world class brand, to his hard work at Manchester United.

“My achievements and records as a player speaks for themselves, and it’s the reason I’ve continued to work with Manchester United and one of their partners, Chivas.”

