Android Users Cross Three Billion Mark Worldwide- Google

There are over 3 billion active android devices in the world, Google’s Vice President of of product management Sameer Samat announced at the company’s I/O 2021.

The tech giant announced in 2017 that it hit had two billion users, meaning that one billion new users have been added since then. The numbers are generated from devices that use Google’s play store. This leaves out android smartphones that use alternative stores including Amazon fire devices and the latest Chinese android devices that have steered clear of Google’s services since the US- China sanctions last year.

For instance, Huawei already announced that its smartphones would be installed with its operating system, Harmony OS. This means that the number of android users is definitely higher than what was announced at the virtual event.

In comparison, Apple announced over one billion active iPhones, just a third of Android’s figures. The use of iPhones is largely centered in the US and a couple of Western countries while the rest of the world uses android.

