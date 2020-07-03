Andrew Kibe Tells Why He Left Kiss 100 As Jalang’o Confirms Joining Kamene On Morning Show

Ex Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has told why he left the Radio Africa owned radio station, a year into the job.

Speaking to Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o or Jalas on his YouTube channel, Bonga na Jalas, Kibe said he had disagreed with his boss, Patrick Quarcoo.

According to the Facebook sensation, he gave a three months exit notice but did not let in anyone on his decision, not even his co-host, Kamene Goro.

“Just when Covid hit, mimi na mdosi wangu tukakosana, because huyu msee aliniangalia na madharau. You don’t want anybody to pity you. My boss looked at me with contempt and I decided I can’t work with him,” he said.

He added, “One day early morning, I sent a message, saying “3 months from today, I will leave that office”. I told friends and everyone in my life but they did not believe me. They were all in denial. I didn’t tell anybody anything, even Kamene came to know the other day and she is devastated.”

While negotiating his exit deal, Kibe revealed that he was inebriated.

He did also praise his former co-host with whom he worked with at NRG Radio.

The vocal vlogger bid his fans goodbye on Tuesday morning via Twitter.

He said, “It’s been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro.”

During the show, Jalang’o also revealed that he will be filling Kibe’s position but did not state when the takeover will be.

Speculations were already rife that the former Milele FM presenter was headed to Lion’s Place.

He did not confirm nor deny but noted that he had spoken with Mr Quarcoo.

“But I want to say, I might end up on Waiyaki way, on Waiyaki Way there are so many radios. But I had an amazing meeting with my friend, my boss, the first person who ever gave me the first-ever radio contract, Mr Patrick Quarcoo.

“We had a long discussion, so takeaway NRG radio but I think I might end up back at where it all began, Radio Africa. Which radio I still don’t know, could it be Kiss 100, Classic FM or Jambo,” he said.

