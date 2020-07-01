Andrew Kibe Resigned, Jalang’o Reveals As He Responds To Naysayers

On Tuesday, Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe announced his exit after a one stint.

In a tweet, the Facebook sensation bid his fans and co-host Kamene Goro, goodbye.

He said, “It’s been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro.”

Speculations were rife that he was going to be replaced by ex Milele FM host Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o.

Netizens however thought Jalas was not good enough for the station. This led to him being the most talked about person on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

According to him, he was not the reason why Kibe left the Radio Africa owned station. In fact, the radio host cum comedian revealed that the former resigned.

“I am trending at number one today as we speak, the reason why I am trending at number one Andrew Kibe who is a very close friend of mine amewacha job. How I am trending …… ati sasa watu wanasema ati sasa niende Kiss sasa Andrew akafukuzwa kazi.

“Na maze nilikuwa nimelala, unajuwa mimi sina job sahii nalala tuu. So naamka hivi nashtuka I am trending at number one. Kibe ameresign, I have just spoken to him akaniambia kuna vitu mbili tatu hawakuskizana,” he told a local blog.

He also told off critics saying that he started his radio career at Radio Africa.

“Na wamesema kizungu ya Kiss mimi siwezani nayo, ati jokes zangu ni dry. So, guys I easily want to tell you that I didn’t know that Andrew had left until when I woke up. And everyone else saying that I cannot be able to take over Kiss that is where we began,” he stated.

Last week, Jalang’o was fired from the Mediamax owned station and later revealed that he had received 8 job offers including one at Lion’s Place.

But I want to say, I might end up on Waiyaki way, on Waiyaki Way there are so many radios. But I had an amazing meeting with my friend, my boss, the first person who ever gave me the first-ever radio contract, Mr Patrick Quarcoo.

“We had a long discussion, so takeaway NRG radio but I think I might end up back at where it all began, Radio Africa. Which radio I still don’t know, could it be Kiss 100, Classic FM or Jambo,” he said.

