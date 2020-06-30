Andrew Kibe Announces Exit From Kiss 100 After 1 Year Stint

Michelle Kamene Goro and her co-host Andrew Kibe joined the Radio Africa owned radio station Kiss 100 last year amid a lot of controversy.

The two had just left their first radio gig on NRG Radio after giving a three day notice.

What followed was a legal battle that saw the takeover delayed.

Sources intimated that the duo were in breach of their non-compete.

“They woke up one day and told management that they were leaving. They informed the company of their leaving on a Tuesday and left three days later. Their notice was supposed to be one month,” a source said.

But it seems time is up for the once Facebook sensation, Kibe.

In a tweet, the outspoken radio host announced his exit from the radio station.

He said, “It’s been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro.”

Speculations are rife that he will be replaced by ex Milele FM host Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o.

Jalas, if you like, was fired last week and a few days later revealed that he was going to make a comeback on one of the radio stations located at Lion’s Place.

“But I want to say, I might end up on Waiyaki way, on Waiyaki Way there are so many radios. But I had an amazing meeting with my friend, my boss, the first person who ever gave me the first-ever radio contract, Mr Patrick Quarcoo.

“We had a long discussion, so takeaway NRG radio but I think I might end up back at where it all began, Radio Africa. Which radio I still don’t know, could it be Kiss 100, Classic FM or Jambo,” he said.

